State of the Union: Melania Trump’s All-Black Look Has Compliments Pouring In

All eyes are on the State of the Union, which will be the final address for President Donald Trump in his first term. Amid his impeachment trial and his recent win in the Republican Iowa Caucus, Trump is set to take on Capitol Hill and prepare for his 2020 campaign. There also may be talks about his impeachment.

With all that going on, many eyes took to the First Lady’s attire. Melania Trump entered the building with an all-black look that quickly drew compliments on social media.

One user simply wrote, “@FLOTUS is always perfection.”

First Lady Melania Trump has arrived and taken her spot next to the King of Conservative media, Rush Limbaugh. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/qo671pWpMi — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 5, 2020

Another added, “@FLOTUS wearing a beautiful all black dress! Standing ovation!!!”

Her all-black look was in stark contrast the white attire worn by the Democrats, as pointed out by one user on Twitter.

@FLOTUS has entered the building. And the Democratic women are bathed in white, a sharp contrast to Melanie’s all-black ensemble. And that is the last you’ll hear from me on fashion for #SOTU — (((Susan Campbell))) Happy Removal Year! (@campbellsl) February 5, 2020

Sitting next to Trump was a surprise guest, Rush Limbaugh. The longtime radio host announced on Monday that he was in advanced stages of lung cancer.

He made the announcement on his radio show.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” he said. The conservative commentator added that “there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I’m reacting to treatment.”

After he made the news known to the public, President Donald Trump took to his Twitter to share a message to his longtime friend.

“Many people do not know what a great guy [and] fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him,” Trump wrote in the tweet that linked to an article on the Washington Examiner. “Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

Also on Monday was Trump cruising to a win in Iowa after running nearly unanimously. He picked up 97 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, the Democratic caucus experienced a major delay that ended withholding the results until the following evening.