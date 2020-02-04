Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus, and Social Media Has Thoughts

President Donald Trump didn't face much opposition when it came time for the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday. He was up against two inferior candidates, former Illinois. Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Trump secured 97 percent of the vote with Walsh and Weld bringing in 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively. All of the attention is placed on the much-more competitive Democratic race that features the likes of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren among the 12 candidates.

With Trump coasting the win amid his impeachment trial, social media was very active between his supporters and detractors.

Isn’t Trump the only person running for the GOP? Why is this news? pic.twitter.com/fsE2iBIsM3 — KayDi (@CanokarlaKarla) February 4, 2020

"Who is running against him? Are they really congratulating Trump on winning a one person rep. race? Unreal. What is this country coming to," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote, "NO WAY! The only real republican won the republican caucus. Wow, must’ve taken a lot of analyzing and number crunching to get that."

Congratulations to the winner of the #IACaucus: @realDonaldTrump. He won Iowa big in 2016, and he's going to carry it again in November! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 4, 2020

Prior to the voting, Trump took to Twitter to encourage his supporters in Iowa to go out and vote. He wrote, "Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today." He went on to say that "great times are coming" for the area's farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump won the state with 51.15% of the votes over Hillary Clinton and earning the six electoral votes.

Considering that and the lack of competition running against him, Trump's early-called win was a no-doubter.

JUST IN: ABC News projects that Donald Trump will win the Iowa Republican caucuses, based on analysis of the vote in so far. https://t.co/DFrQ1vgHC3 pic.twitter.com/ShEMvsqcRm — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 4, 2020

Outside of the upcoming election and his impeachment trial, Trump found himself in some drama after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The President sent out a tweet congratulating the victors, but in his since-deleted post, wrote the wrong state to which Kansas City hails from. In it, he wrote "Kansas" instead of Missouri where the Kansas City is located.

He corrected that first message by posting the same thing, this time with MIssouri in it, shortly after.