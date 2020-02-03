Rush Limbaugh Reveals Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh has revealed that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. In a new statement, the 69-year-old radio host announced the news, telling his radio audience, "I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me." He then added that "there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment."

Limbaugh went on to say, "My intention is to come here everyday I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction."

Rich Bressler, the president of iHeartMedia — Premiere Radio Networks' parent company, where Limbaugh's show is produced — issued a statement on the news, saying, "Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend, and I know he will handle the situation with courage and grace. I know millions of people nationwide join me and all of iHeart in wishing him a full recovery."

Here's the audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/V60pAOpf68 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 3, 2020

Many friends and fans of the radio host have since been taking to social media to express their sympathy over the news, with Tea Party Movement co-founder Michael Johns tweeting, "Good of #RushLimbaugh to share this today because the patriots of this great nation love and care for this great man."

"May the power of our collective prayer lead him to a full and quick recovery," Johns added. "Rush has been profoundly impactful to our movement for decades--the voice of us."

Thank you for everything you’ve done on behalf of conservatism, Rush Limbaugh. Please know that millions of Americans stand with you. Sending you prayers for strength & a speedy recovery. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 3, 2020

"As someone who is also battling cancer, I wish Rush Limbaugh all the best as he fights this awful disease, and I hope people put aside their political views , wish him well, and don’t act like complete bastards, it’s a terrible disease, and the treatment is truly awful," someone else offered.

"No one has done more to advance the cause of freedom than my friend, Rush Limbaugh. His brilliant analysis day after day, year after year represents a monumental contribution to conservative principles & a strong America. Our prayers are with him & his family for hope & healing," added former United States attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images