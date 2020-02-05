State of the Union: Rush Limbaugh Makes Surprise Appearance Alongside Melania Trump After Cancer Diagnosis

A day after he revealed his cancer diagnosis, Rush Limbaugh made a surprising appearance at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Limbaugh, a noted supporter of the president, was seated next to Melania Trump at the event, with both of them there to watch the final SOTU address of Trump's current term in office. He could also be seen chatting to Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, before the address began.

On Feb. 3, Limbaugh told his radio audience the news, telling his followers that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me," he said. The conservative commentator added that "there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment."

He continued to assure listeners that he would try to make it into work whenever he could.

"My intention is to come here everyday I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction," Limbaugh continued.

After his announcement, Rich Bressler, the president of iHeartMedia — Premiere Radio Networks' parent company, where Limbaugh's show is produced — released a statement about Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis.

"Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend, and I know he will handle the situation with courage and grace. I know millions of people nationwide join me and all of iHeart in wishing him a full recovery," Bressler noted.

This story is developing.