President Trump References NFL Kneeling Controversy During State of the Union

President Donald Trump threw a dig at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in his State of the Union speech.

After telling the the story of a boy named Preston, who took it upon himself to decorate the graves of veterans with American flags, he hinted at the controversy, establishing once again his stance that kneeling is a sign of disrespect.

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us of why we salute our flag, why we put our hands in our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance and why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” Trump said.

The words were met with a wild roar from the crowd, at least from the Republican side, as Trump emphasized the importance of standing for the national anthem.

For months, Trump has complained about NFL players who protested racism by taking a knee during the anthem at games.

The comment did not brush past Twitter users who took to social media to give their input on the kneeling controversy debate.

Alt headline: “Trump doesn’t mention climate change; demands we stand for national anthem” https://t.co/aBF9nqhQI1 — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) January 31, 2018

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the National Anthem.” #ThatsMyPresident — rylee gailey (@GaileyRylee) January 31, 2018

Lots of appeals to patriotism, the flag, and national anthem – Trump is really trying to position himself as a President for all Americans. — Caroline Scown (@CarolineScown) January 31, 2018

Still makes me sick that Kaepernick gets a bad rap for having an opinion. A PEACEFUL opinion at that. AND POTUS can’t even get it together to understand the matter is beyond the symbol and the flag means something different to everyone. #SOTU — Deep (@andtheniwaslike) January 31, 2018

I loved when @realDonaldTrump shoved sitting for the national anthem and not honoring the FLAG, right up their asses!!! #AmericansAreDreamersTOO#SOTU — Covfefe Deplorable (@BasketofCovfefe) January 31, 2018