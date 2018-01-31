Trending

President Trump References NFL Kneeling Controversy During State of the Union

President Donald Trump threw a dig at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in his State of the Union speech.

After telling the the story of a boy named Preston, who took it upon himself to decorate the graves of veterans with American flags, he hinted at the controversy, establishing once again his stance that kneeling is a sign of disrespect.

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us of why we salute our flag, why we put our hands in our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance and why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” Trump said.

The words were met with a wild roar from the crowd, at least from the Republican side, as Trump emphasized the importance of standing for the national anthem.

For months, Trump has complained about NFL players who protested racism by taking a knee during the anthem at games.

The comment did not brush past Twitter users who took to social media to give their input on the kneeling controversy debate.

