State of the Union 2019: President Donald Trump’s Crooked Tie Draws Focus From Start

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union wardrobe fail gave viewers something to talk about during the speech.

As the President of the United States delivered a speech featuring a central theme of unity in our climate, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at Trump for his crooked tie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think he may have just rolled out of bed… Straighten out the tie!” one Twitter user wrote at the beginning of the speech.

Don’t fix your tie, please

Don’t fix your tie, please

Don’t fix your tie, please #SOTU — Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) February 6, 2019

“Soooooo is Trump gonna fix his tie???” Another user wondered.

“All of those people and NO ONE could fix the moron’s tie?” A third user wondered.

A fourth user commented “Someone please signal to @realDonaldTrump that his tie is crooked!!”

The wardrobe fail echoed similar controversy in the 2018 State of the Union, when First Lady Melania Trump was criticized for her all-white ensemble. This year, the First Lady kept things simple with an all-black suit.

“Someone fix POTUS’s tie…it’s all catawampus,” another Twitter user wrote.

Oooohhh no. Why didn’t anyone tell him to fix his tie. 😅😩 #SOTU — Erin (@_heyitserin) February 6, 2019

Among his messages of unity, Trump continued to criticize the Mueller investigation and said that the “State of our Union is strong,” a message that received stating options and “USA” chants from Republicans. Many Democratic representatives did not clap.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States — and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Mr. Trump said, referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

The President also went back to the subject of Congress financing the Border wall, mentioning that the 10-day deadline before the government’s temporary budget ends and the federal government once again shuts down.

Many Twitter users were not able to look past the crooked tie to pay attention to the speech, however.

Schmuck’s staff who hate him let him deliver the SOTU with his stupid tie askew. Looks like a panting St. Bernard who’s had a stroke.#SOTU#TrumpLies pic.twitter.com/FHBKCq0hZK — Sonny Goldreich (@sgoldreich) February 6, 2019

“Crooked tie, crooked President as the saying goes,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Now would be a good moment to reach past that crooked tie, and pull out a fake check from Mexico,” a second user wrote.