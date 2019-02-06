State of the Union 2019: Jared Kushner’s Reactions Are Reminding People of Horror Movie Villains

Jared Kushner might not have been the focus of Tuesday’s State of the Union, but President Donald Trump’s son-in-law had people talking on Twitter as viewers criticized what they described as “creepy” vibes from the senior presidential advisor.

Every time I see Jared Kushner, I think of all the serial killers on Law and Order SVU. Am I the only one who finds him extremely creepy? #SOTU — Jennifer #VetsResistSquadron (@hoopflow1) February 6, 2019

They definitely were not. “Jared Kushner straight up looks like a serial killer,” another like-minded user added.

Jared Kushner straight up looks like a serial killer #sotu pic.twitter.com/uG2cCxmNw3 — Rachel Rekowski ✊🏼 (@RachelReko) February 6, 2019

“Kushner is thinking about that guy he’s got tied up in is basement!” a third added of Kushner’s vibe.

“WOW,” another wrote, “no one is creepier than Jared Kushner.”

The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, also got brought into the equation. “Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Jared Kushner are absolutely terrifying,” one Twitter user wrote. “They look like The Purge meets The Handmaid’s Tale.”

WOW no one is creepier than Jared Kushner. #SOTU — Tessa Dee (@TheTessaDee) February 6, 2019

Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Jared Kushner are absolutely terrifying. They look like The Purge meets The Handmaid’s Tale. #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/gaL8VOdm7i — Clay (@claycane) February 6, 2019

Kushner, married to First Daughter Ivanka Trump, sat beside his wife and Alice Johnson, who received a special shout-out from the president during the address.

The 63-year-old great-grandmother received a presidential pardon last year after Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian approached President Trump about potentially commuting her life sentence on nonviolent drug and money laundering charges.

“Alice’s story underscores the disparities and unfairness that can exist in criminal sentencing and the need to remedy this total injustice,” the president said in his speech, prompting Johnson to break into tears.

“In June, I commuted Alice’s sentence,” he added. “When I saw Alice’s beautiful family greet her at the prison gates, hugging and kissing and crying and laughing, I knew I did something right. Alice is with us tonight and she is a terrific woman.”