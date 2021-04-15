Starbucks Stores Are Quickly Running Out of New Menu Item

✖

Starbucks fans were ecstatic when the coffee chain revealed that they would be partnering with Oatly brand oat milk and launching two new drink items, the extremely trendy Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso and Honey Oat Milk Latte. "We’re pleased to bring Oatly oat milk to Starbucks stores nationwide in the U.S., something our customers have asked for as they increasingly seek a variety of plant-based choices,” said Luigi Bonini, Senior Vice President of Global Product Innovation at Starbucks, said in a press release.

The plant-based addition was immediately popular, so much so that Starbucks is struggling to keep the oat milk in stock. "Due to high demand, some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oat milk at their store," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN Business on Tuesday, offering the vague answer of "soon" as to when the items will be back in baristas' hands. Until then, customers are encouraged to try one of the other plant-based options that Starbucks provides, like almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk.

that oatmilk brown sugar espresso from starbucks lives rent free in my mind — edith (@edithaiko) April 11, 2021

According to Thrillist, the oat milk shortage isn't completely caused by the popularity of the spring drink menu. Part of the issue is a shortage at Oatly due to the delayed construction of a new production facility in Utah. No matter the cause, fans are melting down. "Going to Starbucks with a cup of my own oat milk to put in my brown sugar espresso bc of the shortage [sad face emoji] I need help," tweeted one desperate fan.

opened the Starbucks app only to find out they’re having an oat milk shortage pic.twitter.com/7pysBhpGRw — Devilgirl Crybaby 🤟🏾🩸 (@sadblacklibra) April 9, 2021

"No more oat milk at Starbucks is my 13th reason," joked another Twitter user. "My Starbucks is still out of oat milk and I am DEPRESSED," wrote another, expressing the general consensus over this oat milk development. "2021 oat milk shortage at Starbucks is worse than the 2020 toilet paper shortage," tweeted another. Love and light to everyone who has to Instagram coconut milk lattes instead until this issue is resolved.