'13 Reasons Why' Season 4: What Fans Think of Final Episodes
Netflix's teen drama 13 Reasons Why is back for its fourth (and final) season, and fans are already dishing out their hot takes. Netflix added the 10-episode installment on Friday, and — presumably due to the coronavirus pandemic and students' summer breaks — many of the show's young fans have already binged all the new chapters. Not only are they watching all of the episodes, but Netflix users are also taking to Twitter to share their spoiler-free thoughts.
Based on the consensus around Twitter, Season 4 is received a mixed reception from fingers. Many who felt the show's quality dropped off after Season 1 (or was never there to begin with) are lumping these episodes in that same pile. However, fans of the series' melodramatic commentaries of dicey teenage issues think the show continued to bring the feels. Many are also falling somewhere in between, saying it's better than Seasons 2 and 3 but still suffers from some lackluster creative decisions. Scroll through to see what fans on Twitter are saying about 13 Reasons Why Season 4.
Not doing YouTube till Friday, so here's a quick review of 13 Reasons Why Season 4: the acting, cinematography and the pacing is better than 2 and 3, but the story, characters and dialogue aren't. Also, the lead becomes Batman at a camp (?).
Yeah, that's about it. #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/HDJqNGSSfx— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) June 7, 2020
13 reasons why season 4 had its good moments but overall the season was predictable in terms of who is the bad guy and who dies and in the end not much changed... I would like a spinoff on the gay characters only and stop focusing on protagonists with hallucinations 24/7.— HAUS OF DAVID | BLM! 💜 (@OrlaDavid) June 7, 2020
I’m not even sure how I’m up right now since I went to bed at 4 lol but y’all 13 reasons why was so good I was crying the whole last episode— IG: loversandfriendsbox (@girlineverhad) June 7, 2020
I just finished watching, tomorrow I'll release a review video about it.
But to give you a glimpse, I cried. Multiple times. The entire journey from Season 1 to 4, this being the final season. Its been an emotional rollercoaster. 😭#13ReasonsWhy #13reasonswhyseason4 pic.twitter.com/PpuwG1CMP6— Lokim23 (@Lokim23) June 7, 2020
The writers wiped their ass with their original goal of making a "statement" about toxic high school culture, sexual assault, suicide, and every other little thing they tried to cram in there. Clay continues to have vivid hallucinations of dead characters and that also now- 2/?— Maple Coolsader (@MapleCommissar) June 7, 2020
From the start 13 Reasons Why pretended to show a grounded exploration of difficult topics and it has the AUDACITY to act like it's Big Fish suddenly IN ONE OF ITS FINAL SCENES? In the first season, a car crash is a major event that kills off a side character. Now a another 4/?— Maple Coolsader (@MapleCommissar) June 7, 2020
I’m still not over 13 reasons why... This season was so good but they ruined it when they uhmm they just uhh yk what they did... They just let him... That thing that happened to justin. Let his heart stop pounding... Yea no that ain’t cool #13reasonswhyseason4— GWEN | BLM (@GwenGwenGwenn) June 7, 2020
@13ReasonsWhy thank you for making me CRYYYYYYY MY LIFE OUT didn’t think I was go cry also eveyone who seen it should watch it ITS NOT LIKE THE OTHER SEASONS this season it was a good ending and just wow #13reasonswhyseason4 ah ALSO #BLM IT WONT STOP TILL CHANGES ARE MADE— alejo (a•le•hoe) (@col_alej) June 7, 2020
There we go. I've finished 13 Reasons Why Season 4. It could have been a lot worse. The writing is awful but if you don't expect Breaking Bad quality it isn't that bad. Mostly good acting and good emotional moments. It was enjoyable.

My rankings on the seasons are:
1
4
2
My rankings on the seasons are:June 6, 2020
1
4
2