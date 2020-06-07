'13 Reasons Why' Season 4: What Fans Think of Final Episodes

Netflix's teen drama 13 Reasons Why is back for its fourth (and final) season, and fans are already dishing out their hot takes. Netflix added the 10-episode installment on Friday, and — presumably due to the coronavirus pandemic and students' summer breaks — many of the show's young fans have already binged all the new chapters. Not only are they watching all of the episodes, but Netflix users are also taking to Twitter to share their spoiler-free thoughts.

Based on the consensus around Twitter, Season 4 is received a mixed reception from fingers. Many who felt the show's quality dropped off after Season 1 (or was never there to begin with) are lumping these episodes in that same pile. However, fans of the series' melodramatic commentaries of dicey teenage issues think the show continued to bring the feels. Many are also falling somewhere in between, saying it's better than Seasons 2 and 3 but still suffers from some lackluster creative decisions. Scroll through to see what fans on Twitter are saying about 13 Reasons Why Season 4.