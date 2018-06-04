Starbucks Makes Permanent Addition to Frappuccino Menu

Starbucks is gearing up for summer with the addition of a new fruity Frappuccino to their permanent menu.

Popular coffee chain Starbucks is gearing up for the heat of summer by adding the new, fruity, pretty in pink, and “seriously flavorful” Serious Strawberry Frappuccino to its menu on Tuesday, June 5, and according to a news release, it will be available long past the hot summer months, as the newest drink has landed a coveted spot on the permanent menu.

The fruity drink, a take on the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, “begins with a swirl of strawberry fruit puree, followed by the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino base, which is a blend of ice, milk, and our strawberry infusion blend. The beverage is then finished with another layered swirl of strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream.”

Along with the tasty Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, customers will also be able to get their hands on Chicken Chorizo & Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites and Kitchen Sink Cookie.

The new drink’s placement on the permanent menu is a rarity, as Starbucks recently broke its 16-year trend of not adding new Frappuccinos to the permanent menu when they introduced the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino on May 1.

The drinks both begin with a layer of Starbuck’s sweet cold brew whipped cream, a new concoction that is infused with cold brew, dark caramel sauce, and white chocolate mocha sauce. The Ultra Caramel Frappuccinno is then layered with dark caramel sauce and a dark caramel coffee Frappuccino, while the Triple Mocha Frappuccinno is layered with dark mocha sauce and mocha Frappuccino. Both cold drinks are topped with more sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of smoky dark caramel drizzle or dark mocha drizzle.

The newest additions to the menu come on the heels of January addition of the Blonde Roast espresso, which was the coffee chain’s first espresso addition since Starbucks was founded in 1971.

“With our signature Starbucks Espresso Roast, the caramelly roast comes through in the beverage while Blonde Espresso is a sweeter, gentler flavor,” said Anthony Carroll of Starbucks Coffee team, who developed the new blend. “It’s a great way to invite new espresso drinkers to try our beverages, while also offering our seasoned coffee drinkers a way to experience our beverages in a new way.”

The Blonde Roast espresso is said to be best for iced drinks and “espresso-forward” beverages.