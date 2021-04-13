Starbucks Launches Bright Blue Frappuccino With Unique Flavor

✖

Starbucks is celebrating the season with a springy new drink called the Bubbletastic Frappuccino. The iced beverage is bubblegum-flavored, and it comes out bright blue when it's made right. It already has people on social media talking and clamoring to get their hands on one.

Starbucks' Bubbletastic Frappuccino is a blue bubblegum-flavored base with whipped cream on top, and pink popping candy on top — think old-school Pop Rocks. The drink hit the Starbucks menu on Saturday, April 10 and is only available until Saturday, April 17, according to a report by Delish. That means customers will have to move fast to get their hands on one, and savor them while they can. Sadly, the drink is not available in the U.S. — only in select countries across Europe, Africa and the U.K.

got this bubbletastic frappucino and look how gorgeous 😍 pic.twitter.com/OB6cJhE7nT — neesa (@neesaforshort) April 13, 2021

"A feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds, the Bubbletastic Frappuccino Blended Beverage features a sensational combination of icy blue bubblegum-flavour base, topped with whipped cream, and finished with hot pink popping candy to bring little bubbles of excitement to every sip," reads the official announcement on Starbucks' website. "A limited-edition drink, the eye-catching new addition owes its vivid blue hues to spirulina, a natural blue-green algae. Launching at various dates from 10 April in Starbucks stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the blue-tiful new drink is known under two different names depending on where you are in the world."

In the U.K., the new drink is going for a price of £3.30 — about $4.50 in the U.S. It joins a host of other season-themed drinks to celebrate the springtime, which customers need more than ever this year as COVID-19 vaccinations make it possible for them to get out and enjoy nature.

The new drink comes in the same week that Starbucks announced its newest effort to cut down on waste: reusable cups. The company is testing a new program to issue reusable cups for takeout orders, which can be returned later on, cleaned, sterilized and reused. According to a report by Fast Company, the option is now available in Seattle, Washington — Starbucks' birthplace.

Frequent customers are speculating that this new system will be more practical and user-friendly than the option of bringing your own reusable mug to Starbucks with you since customers can now return their last mug in exchange for a fresh one. Starbucks said that it plans to employ this system more widely in the years to come, including all of its South Korea locations by the end of 2025. All of this is in pursuit of the company's broader goals for drastically cutting its waste production by 2030.