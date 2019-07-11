Starbucks Introduces Wild New Tie-Dye Frappuccino to Menu for Limited Time

Starbucks is helping you get into the groove of summer by bringing back a fashion staple of the ’60s and ’70s. Available at participating U.S. and Canadian locations beginning on Wednesday, customers flocking to the beloved coffee chain can take a sip out of the new limited time only Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

The colorful drink boasts ribbons of yellow, red, and blue artfully swirled together and is topped with whipped cream and a final dusting of colored powder. According to the chain, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is made with a tropical Crème Frappuccino, with the vibrant colors getting their hues from red beet, turmeric, and spirulina.

The unusual chilled beverage will only be available “for a few days,” while supplies last, according to the press release.

“We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage,” Paloma Carrington-Batalle, the designer of the new drink, said. “We knew it had to make you smile at first sight and our Tie-Dye Frappuccino does all this! It’s summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family.”

“It’s bright and colorful and fun and should bring a smile to your face,” she added. “Perfect for the heydays of summer.”

Of course, the new drink is prompting plenty of talk online, with throngs of coffee drinkers weighing in on the unusual creation.

“How long until the diabetes kicks in? Asking for a friend….” one person poked fun at the large amount of sugar in the drink.

“If anyone wants to know how it tastes, it tastes like a banana laffy taffy,” another wrote.

“Omg I tried it and it was amazinggg!!! I definitely recommend!” added a third.

Many more expressed their sympathy for the baristas making the drink.

“This is a mess and a half. That drink looks like it’s at LEAST 8 steps. There’s 3 different powders. There’s multiple colors,” one person pointed out. “For it to ‘look like that’ every time, the baristas would need to spend more than the minute or so it takes to make a frappuccino.”

“This looks like torture to make,” another wrote.

Of course, Starbucks baristas are becoming experts at creating the unusual. The Tie-Dye Frappuccino follows on the heels of the equally unusual and complex Unicorn Frappuccino. If these seem a bit too bizarre for your taste buds, the chain also recently re-introduced the S’mores Frappuccino.