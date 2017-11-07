Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Holiday Drinks All Week

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Starbucks is truly making it the most wonderful time of the year.

The Seattle-based coffee company announced on Twitter that between November 9 and 13 from the hours of 2-5 pm local time, customers who purchase one holiday beverage can get a holiday beverage of equal or lesser value to share with a friend for free.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

Drinks on the holiday menu include the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. Customers can get the holiday beverage either hot, iced, or blended. The BOGO offer also extends to its cake pops.

The BOGO event kicks off Starbcuks’ Give Good campaign, which aims to remind customers that even small instances of kindness can make a world of difference. In a news release posted earlier this month, the company offered 17 ways that customers can give good this holiday season and beyond, including caroling at a local nursing home, donating to local homeless shelters, and inviting a friend over for a cup of coffee.