Starbucks Reportedly Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Lattes on August 28

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is almost upon us.

Fall is arriving early at Starbucks, with the coffee chain reportedly planning to bring back the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 28, the Tuesday before Labor Day Weekend, along with other fall favorites, including the Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte.

The launch date will mark the earliest that the infamous drink has made its annual debut in years, with the PSL making its way back to menus to some customers on Sept. 1 last year before its official launch on Sept. 5. Its earliest launch was in 2014, when customers were able to get the gourd-y drink, which features notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, on Aug. 26.

While Starbucks has not yet officially confirmed the launch date for the long sought after fall beverage, a representative telling Business Insider that their “pumpkins aren’t ready to make their handcrafted PSL debut yet,” supplies for the drinks have reportedly already begun arriving to Starbucks stores. Internal documents for the coffee company’s fall menu also listed the launch date as Aug. 28.

In addition to the PSL, Salted Caramel Mocha, and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, the documents also teased three new drinks set to be added to the menu just in time for fall.

The Cordusio, named after Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan and reportedly being added to menus on Sept. 6, is served in an 9 oz. cup and made with an extra shot of espresso, steamed whole milk, Mocha sauce, and a light dusting of cocoa powder. Reportedly coming to stores on Sept. 16, the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro is “inspired by a dark chocolate stout” and is made with the chain’s Cold Foam and cocoa. The Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam, with a launch date of Sept. 18, is an espresso drink with “notes of maple syrup, pecan, and brown butter.”

The supposed new additions join the July additions of the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte, which landed places on the permanent menu, the June addition of the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, and the May additions of the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino.

It is not known if the three new reported drinks will be lucky enough to make it to the permanent menus or if they will remain annual drinks with launch dates each fall.