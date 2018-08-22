Starbucks Announces Pumpkin Spice Lattes Will Return Aug. 28

Starbucks’ fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte is about to make its return.

It’s almost Pumpkin Spice Latte season at Starbucks! The coffee chain officially announced on Tuesday that the gourd-y drink, which features notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, will return to stores on Tuesday, Aug. 28, according to PEOPLE.

The annual return of the PSL, which comes on the Tuesday before Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, marks the autumn drink’s 15th year on Starbucks’ fall menu.

The popular beverage got its start in a research and development lab at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle by Peter Dukes in 2003, where extensive taste tests were conducted to develop the now heavily sought after drink. According to the coffee chain, taste testers took bites of real pumpkin pies followed by sips of espresso to hone in on the best flavors to highlight. The chain also revealed that the “Pumpkin Spice Latte” was not the original name of the famed drink, but that it was rather almost called the Fall Harvest Latte.

Alongside the Pumpkin Spice Latte, it is also believed that the Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte will make their annual fall returns on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Internal documents obtained by Business Insider, which correctly identified the date for the PSL’s return, also teased several new additions set to be added to the coffee chain’s famed fall menu.

On Sept. 6, the Cordusio, aptly named after Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan, is reportedly set to make its way to the menu. The drink, served in an 9 oz. cup, is said to be made with an extra shot of espresso, steamed whole milk, Mocha sauce, and a light dusting of cocoa powder.

The Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro, “inspired by a dark chocolate stout” and made with Starbucks’ Cold Foam and cocoa, will allegedly follow the Cordusio’s debut on Sept. 16. Then, on Sept. 18, the Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam, featuring “notes of maple syrup, pecan, and brown butter,” will reportedly make its debut.

The fall flavors join a growing Stabrucks menu, the chain recently making the permanent additions of the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew, the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte. the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, he Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino. Starbucks’ most recent additions included two protein-blended cold brew drinks — the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew and the Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew.