Starbucks Adds New Chilled Drink to Menu

The official start of summer may still be a few weeks away, but it has already arrived at Starbucks. With temperatures beginning to rise, the iconic coffee chain on Tuesday, May 9 rolled out its Summer 2022 menu lineup, featuring the all-new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, a new drink perfect to help beat the summer heat.

Debuting on the menu alongside summer-perfect year-round options like the Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccinos and the Dragon Drink or Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers, the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew that is sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with a light, sweet and silky chocolate cream cold-foam. The drink, according to the chain, is "inspired by nostalgic summer moments" and aims to take sippers back to their "favorite summer memories."

(Photo: Starbucks)

"When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip," Rosalyn Batingan of Starbucks beverage development team said in a press release. "The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavor in the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past."

The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew isn't the only new thing brewing at Starbucks throughout the summer months. The chilled drink debuted on the menu alongside the new Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar. The treat combines chewy coconut, oatmeal and mini white chocolate chips and is topped with lime frosting, a drizzle of white icing, and a sprinkle of coconut shavings. Returning to the food menu, meanwhile, is the Unicorn Cake Pop and Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap. Starbucks also added a new seasonal coffee, Starbucks Odyssey Blend.

Along with the new food items and drinks, Starbucks is giving guests a way to enjoy their Starbucks in style. Starbucks has rolled out a fresh line of "vibrant, colorful" drinkware that not only includes color-changing cups, but also a new purple iridescent shade of the favorite Bling Cup.