Some McDonald's Now Offering 'Happy Hour'

Your local McDonald's might have just slashed drink prices as part of a Happy Hour promotion. Multiple Tennessee locations have announced a 2-5 p.m. Happy Hour that will see all drinks cost $1, regardless of size. It's unclear how many Tennessee locations are rolling out the deal and if locations in other states will follow suit.

Details of the promotion say that it applies to any cold drinks or teas, meaning you can get a large cup of the chain's fan-favorite sweet tea, Sprite or Coke for a dollar. No exact dates are listed, but it runs for a limited time this summer. You'll have to check with your local restaurant to see if they're participating in the promotion.

Happy Hour just got happier! Grab your favorite drink from McDonald's from 2-5 PM for just $1 all summer long! 🥤🍟 Posted by McDonald's on Saturday, July 6, 2024

This Happy Hour promotion is the latest tactic that some locations have done to stir up business over the past year. There's the headline-grabbing $5 Meal Deal, a combo offer that mirrors a strategy that many competitors like Wendy's have found success with. McDonald's locations in the U.K. recently tried out an anime-themed Happy Meal, mirroring other manga- and anime-themed promotions in the U.S. as of late. A Michigan McDonald's even marked its 50th anniversary by drastically slashing its prices for coffee and fries to 15 cents and 26 cents, respectively.