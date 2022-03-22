Starbucks Sued by Customer Who Claims His Coffee Poisoned Him

A Connecticut Starbucks customer is suing the coffee chain, claiming he was served a toxic cleaning chemical instead of coffee, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Matthew Mitchell says he was served a product usually used to clean brewing machines and accused Starbucks of using a flawed process to warn baristas when the cleaning process is in the works. Mitchell claims at least two other customers sued Starbucks with similar complaints.

Mitchell ordered the allegedly dangerous cup at a Connecticut Starbucks in late August 2021, according to the court filing obtained by TMZ. He began drinking the liquid in his cup, assuming it was just coffee. Instead, Mitchell claims he immediately felt a burning in his throat and chest. He found a blue liquid in his cup, and he became nauseous. Mitchell went back into the store, and employees told him that a new barista had made a mistake. The store’s staff did not realize they brewed coffee in a recently cleaned machine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starbucks uses Urnex’s Urn and Brewer Cleaner to clean brewing machines. However, Mitchell claims Starbucks’ system warning baristas of the ongoing cleaning process is not good enough. Starbucks only puts an upside-down cup at the device to show it was cleaned, and Mitchell doesn’t think that’s enough to stop new employees from making the same mistake.

Mitchell claims the incident has caused great pain and suffering for him. His side-effects include gastrointestinal issues, nausea, diarrhea, pain in his tongue and mouth, and a “lingering chark taste,” his lawsuit claims. “This terrifying incident also triggered and greatly worsened his previously diagnosed PTSD, depression and anxiety, which led to heightened emotional trauma and distress,” the lawsuit reads. Mitchell believes Starbucks is responsible for the mistake, and he is seeking damages.

“Our baristas take great care in crafting beverages and providing a safe experience for our customers,” Starbucks told the New York Post. “We take this obligation seriously and are reviewing Mr. Mitchell’s claims.”

“Starbucks was on prior notice of such poisonings at its stores but did nothing to prevent it,” Mitchell’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told The Post. “This multi-billion dollar company clearly chose to cut costs instead of implementing appropriate safety measures to prevent such incidents. That is the most disturbing and egregious part of this case.”