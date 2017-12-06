How to Get One of the $1 Million in Gift Cards From Starbucks

Starbucks is in a generous mood this holiday season. Today, the coffee giant announced Project Give Good. The company says that they’re giving away a million dollars’ worth of gift cards and free coffee to loyal customers and communities throughout December.

The chain will be sending groups of baristas — called “Give Good Squads” — to community events near their stories, such as tree-lightings or holiday concerts. The initiative is meant to focus specifically on people who work in the community, such as teachers. The Give Good Squads, clad in their signature Starbucks aprons, will be handing out $1 million worth of $20 Starbucks gift cards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Our #GiveGood Squads are on the move! Sharing $1M in Starbucks Cards this December! Look for them in communities and at holiday events across the US. pic.twitter.com/gFA0Y9Ow9n — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 4, 2017

In addition, they’re offering a special throughout the month, where anyone who makes a purchase on a registered Starbucks card or through their mobile app will automatically receive Gold status for an entire year. Gold status opens up a whole new tier of customer loyalty rewards for Starbucks regulars.

That’s not even the best part. Using a card or purchasing through the app will also enter users into the Starbucks for Life sweepstakes starting on Dec. 5. Winners of the sweepstakes will get free Starbucks for varying periods of time, ranging from a week, a month, a year, or possiby their whole entire life.

Starbucks is encouraging those who want to get in on these giveaways to follow their social media accounts, as well as the hashtag #GiveGood. The company also asks active community members to go to their local store from now until Dec. 8 to let their baristas about events for possible giveaways.