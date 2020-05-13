Spirit Airlines Flyer Arrested After Alleged Face Mask Fight

✖

A Spirit Airlines flyer was recently arrested, after an alleged fight over face mask requirements. Footage of the arrest was captured, and shared by The Lakewood Scoop on Twitter. Few details about the incident are known, but the clip does appear to show the suspect being taken into custody and walked off the plane by police.

This is one of the first reported incidents of face mask guidelines leading to an incident on a plane, but many others have been documented around the country. On Wednesday, it was reported that a 7-Eleven employee in Mishawaka, Indiana was assaulted by a customer after she refused to serve him due to the man not wearing a mask. The Mishawaka Police Department issued a press release on the situaition, sharing details and asking the public for any information regarding the identity of the suspect. "A male subject entered the 7-11 without wearing a mask and attempted to purchase a cup of coffee," the state read.

NJ police in Atlantic City arrest a passenger following a Spirit Airlines flight from Florida today after an alleged fight over wearing a mask. (TLS-14 via FR and AH) pic.twitter.com/bG21oUyAAB — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) May 11, 2020

"When the subject was told he couldn't be served because he was not wearing a mask the male subject threw the cup of coffee on the clerk at left," the statement continued. "The male subject returned and was asked to leave by the clerk. The male subject then punched the clerk knocking her to the ground. The subject proceeded to punch and kick the clerk before leaving the store."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously stated that it strongly recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission." The organization continued: "CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."