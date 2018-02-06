SpaceX Successful Launch Gets a Major Rise out of Social Media: ‘Bravo and Godspeed’

SpaceX has successfully launched a rocket into space and social media is loving it as they cheer “Bravo and Godspeed.”

“Today is one of those good days to be a human. Thanks, SpaceX,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Looking at the Falcon launch reminds me that no matter how much I learn about the details of science and engineering, I still find it utterly amazing that we can do things like this. The more you know the more magical it is,” said another.

in 2018 I watched a rocket launch into space, separate boosters, then land STANDING UP simultaneously. wizardry. #SpaceX #FalconHeavy — scarfino (@scarfino) February 6, 2018

SpaceX is a private “aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company.” The company is most famous for being founded by Elon Musk.

The company’s goal is to reduce “space transportation costs” and further enable the possibility of Mars colonization.

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched their Falcon Heavy rocket on its maiden mission and it landed not long after.

Many watched the launch live online, and immediately took to social media to share their thoughts.

I’ve no idea what the @SpaceX shuttle is gonna do up there or even if it had anybody on board but watching it take off was magical 😍 (someone wanna fill me in on what it’s all about?) — Martyn Littlewood (@InTheLittleWood) February 6, 2018

“Fantastic – the booster rocket landings were synchronised perfection – best thing I’ve seen in ages – thank you,” tweeted a thrilled watcher.

“Landed, in sync, successfully. I cried ha. Not even being dramatic that was probably one of the cooler things I’ve ever seen,” someone else added.

Live footage of the #FalconHeavy landing from a friend at SpaceX pic.twitter.com/7OG10zAVaQ — abdul (@Advil) February 6, 2018

In an interview prior to the launch Musk told CBS News, “I’m looking forward to it. It’s either going to be an exciting success or an exciting failure. One big boom! I’d say tune in, it’s going to be worth your time.”

He also previously spoke about how the rocket would be launching a payload that contained his own personal Tesla car, having tweeted in 2017, “I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future.”

A bio-statement on the SpaceX website reads, “SpaceX has gained worldwide attention for a series of historic milestones. It is the only private company ever to return a spacecraft from low-Earth orbit, which it first accomplished in December 2010.”

“The company made history again in May 2012 when its Dragon spacecraft delivered cargo to and from the International Space Station — a challenging feat previously accomplished only by governments. Since then Dragon has delivered cargo to and from the space station multiple times, providing regular cargo resupply missions for NASA,” the statement continues

“In 2017, SpaceX successfully achieved the first reflight of an orbital class rocket – a historic milestone on the road to full and rapid rocket reusability,” the bio-statement concludes.