SpaceX Launch Delayed, and Spectators Are Sounding Off

The historic SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida today has been delayed due to bad weather. There had been steady conversation about the weather prior to the launch, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. ET. Roughly 17 minutes before liftoff, the call was made, and the launch was delayed until Saturday, May 30.

The weather had been a concern in the days leading up to the launch, as the National Hurricane Center noted on Tuesday that a tropical disturbance had hit rolled through the Sunshine State over Memorial Day weekend could turn into a tropical depression. The NHC said that the storm a 20 percent chance of turning into one. It was the same storm front that happened to drench a charity golf match on Sunday with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson playing.

This would've been the first manned launch since 2011 with the Space Shuttle Atlantis, as well as the first step in NASA's new phase to end their reliance on Russian spacecraft. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it was the beginning of "a new generation, a new era in human spaceflight." While that new era is still on the horizon, viewers were quite disappointed over the delay.