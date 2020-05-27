SpaceX Launch Delayed, and Spectators Are Sounding Off
The historic SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida today has been delayed due to bad weather. There had been steady conversation about the weather prior to the launch, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. ET. Roughly 17 minutes before liftoff, the call was made, and the launch was delayed until Saturday, May 30.
The weather had been a concern in the days leading up to the launch, as the National Hurricane Center noted on Tuesday that a tropical disturbance had hit rolled through the Sunshine State over Memorial Day weekend could turn into a tropical depression. The NHC said that the storm a 20 percent chance of turning into one. It was the same storm front that happened to drench a charity golf match on Sunday with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson playing.
This would've been the first manned launch since 2011 with the Space Shuttle Atlantis, as well as the first step in NASA's new phase to end their reliance on Russian spacecraft. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it was the beginning of "a new generation, a new era in human spaceflight." While that new era is still on the horizon, viewers were quite disappointed over the delay.
Understand the delay - sending good wishes @spacex pic.twitter.com/llWyzCIu2L— garethseltzer 🐿 (@garethseltzer) May 27, 2020
MORE: The delay is due to weather! And they cannot wait it out ... timing is incredibly crucial because #SpaceX must meet up with the international space station! Next chance will be Saturday!— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) May 27, 2020
Boooo. Storm clouds and lightning delays spacex launch.— Paul (@BrickWallMagic) May 27, 2020
The delay of the SpaceX launch was unavoidable honestly, the weather recently has been terrible in Florida :/— 𝒱𝒾𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒶 (@vickyhern4ndez) May 27, 2020
Damn you Florida #spacex launch delay— TD⊕ (@TDSniper_) May 27, 2020
I blame the delay of launch on corona @SpaceX— Taylor Baldwin (@taylor_baldwinn) May 27, 2020
Rain delays make me nostalgic for baseball season. #SpaceX— Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) May 27, 2020
all the hype for some weather delays...serving very tesla truck tbh #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/2oW7Hz3api— cesar (@avecexar) May 27, 2020
What rubbish. 21st century but weather delays launch. pic.twitter.com/wjEzMM8cTQ— Shane Ellis (@PbuzzXr) May 27, 2020
“Delay is preferable to error.” -Thomas Jefferson #LaunchAmerica #NASA #SpaceX— William Sinsky (@WSinsky) May 27, 2020
Slide 6
Rain delay! 😩💦 Bummer #NASA and #SpaceX Oh well, I guess I'll see ya at the next launch window...— Beau Brewer Digital (@Beau__Brewer) May 27, 2020
Ugh rain delays are the WORST 😩 #LaunchAmerica @NASA @SpaceX— Julia Landauer (@julialandauer) May 27, 2020