SpaceX's Test Rocket Explosion Raises Questions Ahead of Saturday's Crewed Dragon Flight

SpaceX suffered another major setback this week after a prototype for the SpaceX craft Starship SN4 exploded before an engine test on Friday near Boca Chica, Texas. The explosion happened at 1:49 local time, which caused the craft to erupt in a massive fireball roughly one minute after a test was conducted on one of the Raptor rocket engine. It's still not clear as to what caused the explosion, though it has caused quite the conversation online.

Boca Chica homeowner Celia Johnson told Business Insider, that she heard the explosions before they were shown on the YouTube channel LabPadre, which live-streams SpaceX activity. "I heard all of my windows rattle, and then I heard something hit the house on the roof, like a big thud," Johnson explained. "It was a very loud boom. It's left me feeling stressed and a little deafened."

Friday's explosion comes just one day before SpaceX and NASA were set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which also marks the second attempt at the endeavor. The launch was originally slated for Wednesday afternoon, though it had to be delayed due to inclement weather. Even though the two projects aren't directly related, the startling incident has left some to question Saturday's manned launch to the International Space Station.