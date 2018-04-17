Woman Nearly Sucked out of Southwest Jet Window After Engine Explodes

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing recently, after an engine exploded and nearly caused a woman to be sucked out of the plane.

Video shows what appears to be a blown-out window and shredded engine on Southwest Flight 1380 at Philadelphia International Airport. The plane landed after crew reported damage to one engine, as well as the fuselage and at least one window, the FAA says https://t.co/S0fIVjSWHA pic.twitter.com/YI5kArjBvh — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2018

The incident took place during a flight from LaGuardia Airport in New York that was on its way to Dallas, Texas, as reported by PEOPLE. The pilot had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marty Martinez, who was on the flight, spoke with reporters and described what happened.

“All of a sudden, we heard an explosion and I come to find out that the engine exploded on the left side of the plane,” he detailed. “That explosion caused one of the windows to explode in row 17 of the plane, which was just two aisles over from me.”

Todd Baur, the father of one of the passengers, revealed that after the engine explosion shattered the window a woman on the flight “was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane” and “was pulled back in by other passengers.” Baur then stated that she had been taken to a hospital.

“I thought I was cataloging the last moments of my existence,” Martinez continued. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

“The plane felt like it was freefalling going down and we were probably going down for 10 or 15 minutes and of course, everyone is freaking out,” Martinez added, saying that even the flight attendants were noticeably shaken. “Everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience.“

Martinez finally said that at no point during the landing did the passengers receive guidance or instruction from the pilot or flight crew. Rather, it was not until the arrived safely on the ground that a flight attendant advised them about the engine blowout.

Eyewitness video shows the Southwest Flight 1380 emergency landing from a passenger perspective. At least one person was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries https://t.co/FdMymlzMMg pic.twitter.com/ecUMzEEl7f — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 17, 2018

Shortly after the landing, the Philadelphia airport tweeted out, “FAA has issued ground stop for planes on the ground at other airports waiting to depart for PHL. Check flight status with your airline. Flights are departing PHL. Passengers should expect delays.”

Southwest also issued a statement as well, saying that they are “aware” of what happened, and that they were “in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal.”

“Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines and we are working diligently to support to Customers and Crews at this time,” the airline added. “We will share updates to the flight as they are confirmed.”