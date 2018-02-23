Two Injured in Shooting on Southeastern Louisiana Campus

Two people were injured at Southeastern Louisiana University after shots were fired on campus, school officials said Friday morning.

The school shared on social media that campus police confirmed an “incident occurred on the North Campus involving several individuals.” Gunshots were fired and two people were injured during the confrontation.

The school did not say if the two people were shot or if they were injured in another way. However, officials said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

ALERT: No present threat to campus community. University Police confirmed incident occurred on North Campus involving several individuals. Gunshots fired, 2 individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries. UPD following up on all leads, incident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t475HxW87V — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) February 23, 2018

Authorities said there is no current threat to students and staff.

According to ABC’s local affiliate WGNO, university police sent out an alert at 4:02 a.m. that read, “The University Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots near the University Center. There is no immediate threat at this time.”

No classes are held on Fridays on Southeastern’s Hammond campus, according to school officials, but students do live on the campus in residence halls.

This story is developing… Check back soon for updates.