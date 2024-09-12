King Charles Rejecting Prince Harry's Phone Calls, Report Claims

The feud between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family has hit a standstill as King Charles III is reportedly refusing to take his younger son's phone calls. Sources close to the king told Woman that the king has not been accepting calls from Prince Harry because he doesn't want to rehash the same conversation over and over. They said that the king can't help the prince with his security issues.

The insiders who spoke to Woman said that the king does not have his one cell phone, but instead, staff members let him know when he has an incoming call. They said that these days, when his staff brings him a call from Prince Harry, the king "waves them off with irritation." The main reason given here is that the prince believes his father can reinstate the royal security detail that used to accompany him and Meghan Markle. However, these insiders believe that the king has no power over this issue.

A friend close to Prince Harry said that the king doesn't respond to phone calls or letters. "He gets 'unavailable right now' and his calls go unanswered," they said. Woman's sources also said that the security issue is the biggest factor in this family feud – at least between the king and Prince Harry. They said the prince wants to visit his family, but he refuses to bring Markle or their children into the country without the proper oversight.

Whatever the reason, these insiders said that both King Charles and Prince Harry are sad that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing up without forming any kind of relationship with the rest of the family. They noted that the king has only met Lili once in 2022, and that the two have no relationship with their contemporary cousins, such as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. For the king, this has been especially difficult to accept in a year marked by cancer treatment.

Prince Harry and Markle are still making international trips to other places, and they do so with a private security staff. The prince has been back to the U.K. by himself on several occasions and has reportedly gotten a police escort then, if not the full security team he requested. His legal case to get taxpayer-funded security was dismissed earlier this year. He and King Charles have not commented publicly on reports about their relationship.