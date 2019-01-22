Sour Patch Kids Cereal Now Exists and People Don’t Know How to React

Just two months after it was first teased, Sour Patch Kids Cereal has officially made its debut.

The “sour then sweet” cereal, based off the beloved candy of the same name, officially hit store shelves on Tuesday, Jan. 22, meaning that you can now officially eat candy for breakfast. While the unusual cereal is currently only available at Walmart stores, it is expected to rollout to other major retailers in June of this year.

“We are excited to introduce fans to a new first-of-its-kind cereal, one that they never dreamed was possible,” Post Consumer Brands chief marketing officer Roxanne Bernstein said in a press release. “Post Sour Patch Kids-flavored cereal brings the sour then sweet taste of the beloved candy brand right to the cereal bowl.”

The unconventional cereal, featuring colorful kid-shaped pieces similar to its candy counterpart and boasting “a sour coating and a sweet finish,” is being met with both sour and sweet reactions from those luck, or unlucky enough to get their hands on a box.

“Aye whoever thought of Sour Patch Kids cereal needs be to arrested,” one person tweeted.

Another person added that the new cereal “tastes like fruit loops with old sour milk.”

However, one person had a different opinion, stating that they “can’t believe how much that cereal straight up tastes like Sour Patch Kids candy… it’s really quite sour!” They noted that they had not tried it in milk yet.”

If you haven’t yet sat down with a bowl of Sour Patch Kids Cereal, or you just don’t want to subject your taste buds to the unusual breakfast food, taste testers at Thrillist had an early tasting of sweet and sour treat.

According to the testers, he cereal perfectly “captured the essence of Sour Patch Kids… This whole sour flavor is a clear innovation.” They added that the breakfast cereal “tastes like Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles, and that is not a bad thing.”

“If you’ve ever woken up on a Saturday morning and thought, ‘I sure wish it were socially acceptable to eat a bag of Sour Patch Kids right now!’ this cereal is the answer to your prayers,” the taste tester continued. “You can get a ton of that legendary SPK flavor in every bite of breakfast cereal.”

Sour Patch Kids Cereal joins a slew of new cereal flavors to hit store shelves. In December, Post and Hostess partnered together to bring the world Honey Bun Cereal and Donettes Cereal, mini versions of their pastry counterparts. The cereals are expected to hit shelves sometime this year.