'NCIS' Star Sean Murray Pushes Back Against Estranged Wife's Demands as Their Divorce Heats Up

NCIS star Sean Murray is currently in the middle of a heated divorce and is pushing back against some demands being made by his estranged wife, Carrie James Murray. PEOPLE obtained a new filing by the NCIS star, revealing that he's requested the court award him and Carrie joint physical and legal custody of their minor children: Caitlyn, 16, and River, 13.

This comes after Carrie petitioned the court to have sole physical custody of the teens, as well as joint legal custody. Additionally, Murray has also requested that they each pay their own attorney fees, a counter to Carrie's petition asking for Murray to pay her lawyer fees.

The new legal filing report comes days after it was confirmed that the couple is ending their marriage after 18 years. Carrie filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Their official date of separation is listed as March 18, 2024.

Murry and Carrie married in November 2005, after meeting at a Halloween party in 2004 and dating for a year. They welcomed their daughter, Caitlyn, in 2007 and their son, River, in 2010.

News of the divorce comes just five months after Murry and Carrie celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, in November 2023.