Ron Perlman Goes Into 'Sons of Anarchy' Mode With Threat Over Reported Comments on Hollywood Strike

Ron Perlman has become so enraged with the studio executive who wants to drain striking writers of their resources that he has made threats against him. As part of a now-deleted social media rant, the Sons of Anarchy actor made some ominous threats to the anonymous studio executive, who was quoted as stating studios were intentionally delaying negotiations with the Writers Guild of America "until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses." In the video, per TMZ, an incensed Perlman says ... "Listen to me, motherf—there's a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the f— said that -- and we know who said that -- and where he f— lives." Perlman adds ... "There's a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people, you wish that families starve while you're making $27 f— million a year for creating nothing? Be careful, motherf—. Be really careful, 'cause that's the kind of s— that stirs s— up."

Deadline quoted anonymous studio executives this week as saying that their strike plan involves letting writers fall into financial hardship in order to force a studio-friendly deal. "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses," a studio executive told the outlet. Several other sources confirmed the "cold-as-ice" approach, with one insider calling it "a cruel but necessary evil." Now actors will join their writers on the picket line for the first time in over fifty years as SAG-AFTRA has joined the strike. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee unanimously voted to recommend a strike after the midnight deadline passed on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher released a statement saying that the AMPTP's response to the union's demands was "insulting and disrespectful." Drescher noted that actors' compensation "has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem," and also appeared to refer to AI, CGI and "deepfake" technology when she said actors are "having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay." The AMPTP is keeping these negotiations from moving forward by refusing to consider the union's terms and proposals. She wrote: "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal." "For the future of our profession, we stand together," Drescher concluded.