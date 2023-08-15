'OITNB' Star Taryn Manning Apologizes for Bizarre Rant About Affair With Married Man

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning has apologized for a recent bizarre rant about having an affair with a married man. In a new post on Instagram, Manning wrote, "Over the past few days, l've had some time to reflect on the situation l've been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family. I felt a lot of Guilt After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth."

She continued, "I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn't possible. I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes. I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love. I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn't so blind that it forces me to be somebody l'm not. This was a huge learning lesson for me. With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you."

The apology post comes a day after Manning went on a lengthy rant, wherein she said that she was in a relationship with a married man. "Every night, well, for about three nights in a row...I was licking his b—hole because he liked it, and I didn't mind doing it! Is that weird? That is what demons do," she said, per Page Six.

Manning also claimed that she drove "all the way to Newport Beach" to "buy him a boat" because she was "so in love" with him. "I brought cash to put a down payment down," she said. "Like I really loved him." However, she went on to say that she "can't stand" the unnamed man's wife because she allegedly called Manning a "lunatic" and threatened a restraining order over the affair, rather than holding them both responsible.

In a separate video, Manning shared some other alleged sexual interactions between herself and the married man, then added, "I'm not going to lie about it anymore." She said that the man "messed up real bad" which led the wife to lash out at her. "I'm not scared of you," Manning concluded. "You should be scared of me."