‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Kristen Renton Bashes President Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Remarks

Kristen Renton, the actress best known for playing adult film actress Ima Tite on Sons of Anarchy, fired back at President Donald Trump after his sardonic Twitter post on Christmas Eve.

The president posted a snarky message on Monday as he enjoyed a solitary holiday in the White House. The commander-in-chief wrote “poor me” in parentheses, as First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were in Mar-a-Lago for Christmas. The president wrote that he was “waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about,” he added. “Crazy!”

Poor you!? There are thousands of people who do not have a place to stay this Christmas Eve. Hundred more just lost their lives in a tsunami. Millions are hungry and have no food. Poor you?! GROW UP. //t.co/fFFiJzRB1s — Kristen Renton (@KristenRenton) December 24, 2018



Renton was not pleased with this tone from the leader. She retweeted it with her incredulous take on President Trump’s words, especially in light of the other major stories of the day.

“Poor you!?” she wrote. “There are thousands of people who do not have a place to stay this Christmas Eve. Hundred more just lost their lives in a tsunami. Millions are hungry and have no food. Poor you?! GROW UP.”

The replies to Renton’s post were not a pretty sight. While a few fans and followers agreed with the actress, many more had harsh words for her. They advised her to stay out of politics to avoid alienating her audience.

“You quickly loose fans when you say stupid s—,” one person wrote. “You and every other Hollywood jack wagon that talks trash about the president loose fans that you have had for years. I hate to tell you this but nobody really gives a s— about your opinion of the Pres.”

Another person suggested that Renton should “invite a few hundred homeless into” her home for the holidays — a common argument on Twitter.

Renton was not the only one put off by the president’s self-pity — joking or otherwise.

Many mocked the tweet and the rest of the president’s attempts to shift blame for the government shutdown to Democratic leaders. The president is holding the entire federal government in a stalemate, refusing to approve a new budget without $5 billion in funding for his border wall.