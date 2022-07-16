Sonic's Summer Menu Adds Spicy New Menu Item

Sonic is joining the trend of fast food and dessert joints adding new items to their menu for the summer. The chain has added new Frychos to their app-exclusive Summer Snacking Menu. Frychos is the brand's crispy fries topped off with creamy cheese sauce, crispy bacon pieces, diced onions, spicy jalapenos, and zesty baja sauce. And it starts at just $1.49, and is available on the Summer app for a limited time through the end of the season

"We know that Sonic is a summer oasis for many of our loyal fans, and now we're making it even better with exclusive on-the-go menu options [that are] available only in the Sonic App," Chief Marketing Officer at Sonic Lori Abou Habib said in the press release of the announcement, as reported by Thrillist. "The Sonic App provides our guests new benefits and savings every time they visit their local drive-in—from exclusive access to new and returning favorites on the Summer Snacking Menu to being the first to savor limited-time items like the crave-worthy Grilled Cheese Double Burger and refreshing new beverages joining our menu later this summer."

Additionally, Sonic also reintroduced its fan-favorite Grilled Cheese Double Burger for a limited time. The menu item mashup includes two 100% beef patties layered with three slices of American cheese sandwiched between buttery Texas Toast. The Grilled Cheese Double Burger became available on June 13 nationwide and can also be found on the app.

Other popular chains like Cold Stone Creamery and KFC also have big summer deals going on. At the chicken spot, customers can now order the $5 KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl, which features KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with crispy popcorn chicken, and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend is available again. It was first introduced in 2019. There's also a new Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl featuring KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce.

Cold Stone Creamery has a special partnership with Nintendo. They are offering three new flavors based on three popular games with popular flavors and special packaging.