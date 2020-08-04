Social Media Tells Donald Trump to Send Son Barron to Public School After He Tweets to 'Open the Schools'
Social media users are calling on President Donald Trump to send his 14-year-old son Barron to public school after it was revealed that the teen's school would not be reopening for in-person classes this fall. The calls were sparked after the president Monday night again reiterated his desire for schools to reopen in the midst of the pandemic, sharing an all caps tweet reading, "OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!"
OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020
The decision not to reopen Barron’s school is the result of a mandate from Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, which ordered private schools in the county to remain closed until Oct. 1. That mandate has since been overturned by Gov. Larry Hogan, who said that the decision to resume in-person classes is up to individual schools and parents. It is unclear if Barron's school will remain closed for in-person classes for the beginning of the year or if they will choose to welcome back students.
The president's renewed calls for the nation's schools to reopen while his own son will seemingly be remaining safe at home has sparked anger, some feeling as though the president is willing to risk the health and safety of the country's children, except for his own. As a result, some on social media called on the president to practice what he is preaching by sending his son to a private school, which would be open. Scroll down to read some of those messages.
Hey Don, put Barron on a bus and send him to a public school...
Then tell us to open the schools.
(PS: Barron is your 5th kid with your 3rd wife)— Amish PornStar™ (@AmishPornStar1) August 4, 2020
Until Barron goes to a public school, my child WILL NOT BE GOING. pic.twitter.com/tdQDopYZHc— Good Kid, Maad City (@Dat_Boy_Good) August 3, 2020
SEND BARRON OR SHUT YOUR MOUTH! https://t.co/LzjZiEeJN5— LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) August 4, 2020
What’s the matter @realDonaldTrump - Barron’s school got $1-3M in PPP ... plus schools are safe. Make them open! Or send Barron to public school. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.August 3, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump why don’t you send him to public school? It’s safe right? https://t.co/t4VlVwX6TU— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) August 2, 2020
Send your son first, then we'll talk https://t.co/vKuQ5sF2hy— Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) August 4, 2020
Send Baron first https://t.co/DMA7D0xpA9— PhilTheSavage (@PhilTheSavage1) August 4, 2020
Send Barron to public school, first. Full classroom like regular people. Then talk. https://t.co/iqTNu2GE8e— Bob Laite (@robertmlaite) August 3, 2020
Her name was Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum. 9 years old, she had no underlying conditions. She died on July 19th from Covid 19th. Send Barron to public school! Have you contacted her parents and gave them condolences? #NotMyChild pic.twitter.com/msrkxjLd9Z— ThatGirl (@yournameherre) August 3, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump so since you want the kids to go to school you better send Barron to public schools too.— BasementChild (@ChildBasement) August 3, 2020
Send Barron to public school. One that didn't get a 3 million ppp. So any public school... https://t.co/lynD42N7iq— ((Cooper Rapp)) (@CooperRappaport) August 3, 2020
First send Barron and your grandkids to public schools if you think it's safe.— S.I.L.Blog (@SpanglishGuiri) August 3, 2020
It's important Barron gets the education you think everyone else should be forced to get. You have to lead by example on this. Make Barron go to a public school.— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 3, 2020
If schools are safe, send Barron to public school https://t.co/kFjBtVliU7— Captain K’nuckles (@WiseTakes) August 3, 2020