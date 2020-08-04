Social Media Tells Donald Trump to Send Son Barron to Public School After He Tweets to 'Open the Schools'

Social media users are calling on President Donald Trump to send his 14-year-old son Barron to public school after it was revealed that the teen's school would not be reopening for in-person classes this fall. The calls were sparked after the president Monday night again reiterated his desire for schools to reopen in the midst of the pandemic, sharing an all caps tweet reading, "OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!"

OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

The decision not to reopen Barron’s school is the result of a mandate from Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, which ordered private schools in the county to remain closed until Oct. 1. That mandate has since been overturned by Gov. Larry Hogan, who said that the decision to resume in-person classes is up to individual schools and parents. It is unclear if Barron's school will remain closed for in-person classes for the beginning of the year or if they will choose to welcome back students.

The president's renewed calls for the nation's schools to reopen while his own son will seemingly be remaining safe at home has sparked anger, some feeling as though the president is willing to risk the health and safety of the country's children, except for his own. As a result, some on social media called on the president to practice what he is preaching by sending his son to a private school, which would be open. Scroll down to read some of those messages.