Social Media Reacts to Hawaii’s ‘Missile Threat’

This morning, a terrifying emergency alert was sent to everyone in Hawaii, warning them of an […]

This morning, a terrifying emergency alert was sent to everyone in Hawaii, warning them of an incoming ballistic missile attack. It wasn’t until 38 minutes later that officials finally confirmed that the alert was a mistake, and the public was in no danger.

The outrage and hysteria was understandable. People of Hawaii reported their experiences, their shock, and their disbelief when the whole thing turned out to be a technical error. The event cause cognitive dissonance across the islands — people were shaking with adrenaline and suddenly it was called off.

Of course, Twitter blew up with reactions, not just from the Hawaiian people, but all Americans who were horrified by the idea of such a grave mistake. Parents talked openly about how to explain such an emotional roller coaster to their kids, while officials swore that they would make it right.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency got their tweet out in a relatively timely fashion, though residents who didn’t follow the account were left in terror for a while until the official alert went out.

Gov. David Ige promised to “get to the bottom” of the mistake, though no official internal investigation has been announced. Many residents feel that he should apologize to the people of Hawaii as well.

Meanwhile, embattled FCC director Ajit Pai was prompt in promising a “full investigation” by the FCC.

For many people, it was those 38 minutes of unimaginable fear that made this, in a way, its own sort of national tragedy.

There seems to be a consensus in conversations surround the alert that the Hawaiian government owes its people a detailed explanation of the mistake, if for nothing else except peace of mind.

As always, in a time of crisis, people turn to the president for guidance.

Finally, it’s worth noting that it can be difficult to make jokes on a subject like this, but it’s often the beginning of the healing process.

