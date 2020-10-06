Social Media Focuses on Video of Donald Trump 'Gasping for Air' After Leaving Hospital

President Donald Trump may have been discharged from the hospital, but not everyone is convinced that he is doing well amid his coronavirus diagnosis. As the president returned to the White House Monday night following a three-night stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, some believed that he appeared to be “gasping for air” as he stood outside the White House without a mask.

After landing in Marine One, Trump walked up the stairs of the South Portico and removed his mask, standing on the balcony for several seconds. Although he told reporters that he felt "very good," some believed that Trump appeared to be having difficulty breathing and was perhaps even "wincing in pain," suggesting that he could still be afflicted by the effects of the virus, which is known to cause breathing trouble.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump arrives back at the White House, and removes his mask, following several nights at Walter Reed Medical Center. The president left Walter Reed this evening despite not having completed his full COVID-19 treatment. https://t.co/XCER5YMh2e pic.twitter.com/rTfKo35d4G — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020

After announcing his diagnosis just after midnight Friday, the president had been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after experiencing complications from the virus. According to White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, the president had a fever and his oxygen levels fell. During his stay, Trump, among other things, received supplemental oxygen at least twice, according to Deadline. The president, however, insisted Monday evening that he feels "better than I have in a long time…better than 20 years ago."

Not everyone was convinced, though, and social media erupted with speculation as viewers took note of what they believed to be Trump’s breathing difficulties. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying online.