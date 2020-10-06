Social Media Focuses on Video of Donald Trump 'Gasping for Air' After Leaving Hospital
President Donald Trump may have been discharged from the hospital, but not everyone is convinced that he is doing well amid his coronavirus diagnosis. As the president returned to the White House Monday night following a three-night stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, some believed that he appeared to be “gasping for air” as he stood outside the White House without a mask.
After landing in Marine One, Trump walked up the stairs of the South Portico and removed his mask, standing on the balcony for several seconds. Although he told reporters that he felt "very good," some believed that Trump appeared to be having difficulty breathing and was perhaps even "wincing in pain," suggesting that he could still be afflicted by the effects of the virus, which is known to cause breathing trouble.
BREAKING: Pres. Trump arrives back at the White House, and removes his mask, following several nights at Walter Reed Medical Center. The president left Walter Reed this evening despite not having completed his full COVID-19 treatment. https://t.co/XCER5YMh2e pic.twitter.com/rTfKo35d4G— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020
After announcing his diagnosis just after midnight Friday, the president had been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after experiencing complications from the virus. According to White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, the president had a fever and his oxygen levels fell. During his stay, Trump, among other things, received supplemental oxygen at least twice, according to Deadline. The president, however, insisted Monday evening that he feels "better than I have in a long time…better than 20 years ago."
Not everyone was convinced, though, and social media erupted with speculation as viewers took note of what they believed to be Trump’s breathing difficulties. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying online.
As a physician & lifelong asthmatic this makes me physically uncomfortable to watch. Using accessory muscles to breathe is painful & terrifying. Your jaw hurts from clenching. Shoulders & ribs from working to breathe.
He needs to be resting, not staging photo ops. #GaspingForAir pic.twitter.com/k6MfVA2PJd— Mama Doctor Jones | Danielle Jones, MD (@MamaDoctorJones) October 6, 2020
I say this earnestly. He looks like he is having severe trouble breathing. He is not well. And he is endangering the lives of others. Again. This is a huge miscalculation by Trump and this could end very badly. https://t.co/JjvwVvsI0Y— Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 5, 2020
Trump: Don't be afraid of Covid.— Maggie M (@maggiernbsn) October 6, 2020
Me: Um, THIS 👇🏼 is "feeling really good"?! 😳#TrumpHasCovid #Gasping #GaspingForAir #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yZK97MiGqG
#GaspingForAir He is not well. pic.twitter.com/ve87DFAPUA— Christopher Ryan (@FFChristopherRy) October 6, 2020
Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020
I watched the video of Trump on the balcony.
Here is what I saw:
-Extra-respiratory muscles to breathe.
-Visible chest wall rise.
-Open mouth breathing at times.
-Rapid shallow breaths at roughly 25-30 breaths per minute. More than twice normal.
This is respiratory distress.— JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) October 6, 2020
After arriving at the White House, Trump immediately removed his mask and readied himself for a propaganda video. He is now gasping for air. This does not look like a person who is breathing well. #TrumpIsNotWellOctober 5, 2020
He was gasping for air like a fish out of water, he is in real trouble. If he thinks breathing is difficult now, wait until he lies down #GaspingForAir pic.twitter.com/7OyBN3ETi2— liberaltnlee (@liberaltnlee) October 6, 2020
Donald Trump pretending coronavirus is nothing to worry about, whilst struggling to breath and wincing in pain live on TV is some Black Mirror shit— Andy Castell (@AJ3) October 6, 2020
I felt out of breath just watching this. Trump appears to be having some trouble breathing and focusing hard on looking composed. pic.twitter.com/rdXsFUzHeL— Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) October 6, 2020
I said this earlier, but ... I recognize this type of breathing. I have it when I'm experiencing asthma. It's like trying to breathe through a straw. To me, he also looks frightened and it IS frightening when you feel like you can't get enough oxygen. #TrumpCovid #GaspingForAir https://t.co/bMvXmQj8jE— Bryan Smith (@bryrsmith) October 6, 2020
Did any one else see how much mouth breathing trump was doing while on the balcony? Thats a person who is struggling to breath!!— l (@DippleAnn) October 6, 2020
Yikes on so many levels. Trump is contagious and obviously having difficulty breathing. He should not be going out at all. He is endangering the lives of people around him. 🤯 https://t.co/KoFXZYaYyD— Kulotissima (@kulotissima) October 6, 2020
As someone who knows what it looks like when my Mom needs her oxygen,& or a breathing treatment, since age 5. The gasping for a breath, not being able to get air to your lungs, the struggle for air.This liar is not OK, &he is sure as hell is not immune!#COVIDIOT #GaspingForAir https://t.co/gea1ESQWip— Cady D. (@cady_cate) October 6, 2020