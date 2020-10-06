Donald Trump Says 'Maybe I'm Immune, I Don't Know' Upon Return to White House and Twitter Explodes

President Donald Trump is back at the White House following his brief hospitalization related to his coronavirus diagnosis, and his homecoming message is already sparking controversy. Speaking from the White House Monday evening, the president suggested that he might "be immune" to the novel coronavirus.

In the video message shared to Twitter, Trump said that he had "just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it's really something very special," adding that during his stay, he "learned so much about coronavirus." He encouraged Americans not to let the virus "dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it," explaining that after being treated at the hospital, he feels "better than I have in a long time…better than 20 years ago."

"And now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know," Trump continued in part. "But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world. And it all happened very shortly and they’re all getting approved and the vaccines are coming momentarily."

Trump's claims came as he is still infected with the virus and just after White House physician Sean Conley said that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet." The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump, was diagnosed last week, with a number of other people within his inner circle also alter testing positive. His Monday remarks immediately set off social media.