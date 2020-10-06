Donald Trump Says 'Maybe I'm Immune, I Don't Know' Upon Return to White House and Twitter Explodes
President Donald Trump is back at the White House following his brief hospitalization related to his coronavirus diagnosis, and his homecoming message is already sparking controversy. Speaking from the White House Monday evening, the president suggested that he might "be immune" to the novel coronavirus.
In the video message shared to Twitter, Trump said that he had "just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it's really something very special," adding that during his stay, he "learned so much about coronavirus." He encouraged Americans not to let the virus "dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it," explaining that after being treated at the hospital, he feels "better than I have in a long time…better than 20 years ago."
October 5, 2020
"And now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know," Trump continued in part. "But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world. And it all happened very shortly and they’re all getting approved and the vaccines are coming momentarily."
Trump's claims came as he is still infected with the virus and just after White House physician Sean Conley said that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet." The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump, was diagnosed last week, with a number of other people within his inner circle also alter testing positive. His Monday remarks immediately set off social media.
Trump tweeted a video 18 minutes ago.
He said don’t be afraid.
He said, “maybe I’m immune” to the virus that he was just hospitalized from for the last 3 days.
Right now is a great time to invoke the 25th amendment.— NEWSNOTES💙 (@ReportsDaNews) October 6, 2020
prevnext
This video is reckless as hell.
Trump says don’t be afraid. Trump says "get out there," and says people will beat the virus because we have the best medicines. He also suggests he's immune.
Trump had presidential level care and is telling people if they get it they’ll be fine. https://t.co/mVbKEWGMpL— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 6, 2020
Trump is wondering whether he may be immune from the coronavirus...
In which case, why did the doctors give him all those powerful drugs ?
Perhaps they were to treat the bone spurs that kept him from serving in the military— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 6, 2020
prevnext
🤦 Immune from learning. We do not yet know if he has immunity from Covid. What he will not have after 1/20/21 is immunity from prosecution.— Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) October 6, 2020
BREAKING: We are in hell. https://t.co/RR2z1Yc0yU— Emergency Pants (@zwnyc) October 6, 2020
prevnext
This is going to kill so many people. https://t.co/nZAeCBK42Z— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2020
Immune to common sense— spensergirlFlorida (@spensergirlFLA) October 6, 2020
prevnext
Trump really got on tv and said he was immune to a virus he literally has RIGHT NOW LOL— Becca (@beccamarottaa) October 6, 2020
TRUMP JUST SAID MAYBE HES IMMUNE GOODBYE— ً (@Iuvtiddie) October 6, 2020
prevnext
Trump saying “maybe I’m immune, IDK?” is hilarious to me 🤣— Now you’s cant leave.... (@Regalareg1) October 6, 2020
Perhaps one of the most troubling videos he has ever done. He is a madman. https://t.co/NWcLEO1Nhj— MuddlingThrough (@PlanetGrin) October 6, 2020
prevnext
This silly man says “maybe I’m immune.” Look 🤡 you aren’t even OVER this yet.
Go sit down somewhere before you fall out. https://t.co/9YCk7xpykG— 👁️⃤ Re’Mona the Contraction 💗💚 (@ReallyRemona) October 6, 2020
The fact that Trump is gonna be going on about the fact that he’s now immune is so fucking dangerous— Rebecca Edmenson (@BeckEdmenson) October 6, 2020
prev
Donald Trump:
“Maybe I’m immune to Corona Virus.”
Also Donald Trump:
*has Corona virus*
Chile... pic.twitter.com/BArKYrxvBu— 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝑨𝒎𝒐𝒌𝒐 (@CharellAmoko) October 6, 2020