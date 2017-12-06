Social Media Disgusted by ‘Holiday’ Pizza Topping

One Twitter user is being put on the naughty list for their holiday pizza creation.

Reason #261863 why I️ love the holidays🎅😍❄️ pic.twitter.com/qPpBRBnLjc — yung g🌸 (@toxicsmore) December 3, 2017

On Sunday, Twitter user @toxicsmore got into the holiday spirit by sharing a picture of her holiday pizza. The creation, which @toxicsmore shared before and after cooking pictures of, features ordinary pizza toppings like cheese, but there is a strange holiday twist to it that not everybody is onboard with: candy canes.

“Reason #261863 why I love the holidays,” the tweet read, followed by another tweet stating, “Don’t compare this to pineapples on pizza, that’s just nasty.”

But the tweet didn’t sit well with many Twitter users, who immediately began expressing their disgust.

Christmas canceled due to improper use of substance — Trevion De’Rico (@PopitForSpefy) December 4, 2017

First you disrespected pizza then you disrespected candy canes. Santa giving you coal for Christmas 😂 — Aaron® (@Markertaaron) December 5, 2017

Some Twitter users claimed that they were calling the police and others stated that the creator of the pizza was going to be put on the naughty list.

It is not yet known if Santa and his elves approve of the holiday pizza.