Social Media Demands a Second Stimulus Check as 2020 Winds Down

The year may be coming to an end, but Americans' demand for a second stimulus check isn't letting up. As the country enters its ninth month since the first relief payments began being distributed, and with little headway being made in efforts for further aid on Capitol Hill, the American people are taking to Twitter to demand that action be taken sooner rather than later.

The first stimulus payments had been possible under the March approval of the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed by Congress amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It had been prompted after states across the country enacted lockdowns in efforts to slow the spread of the virus, resulting in record-high unemployment rates. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) then began distributing the payments in mid-April, though those payments of approximately $1,200 have since run out, and many Americans are still in need of help.

As hope dwindles that a second payment will soon be coming, many people are taking to social media to urge lawmakers to pass relief before the end of the year. Congress is currently scheduled to enter recess for the holidays in December, and many want to see progress made on a bill before they head home. Scroll down to see what people are saying.