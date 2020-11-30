Social Media Demands a Second Stimulus Check as 2020 Winds Down
The year may be coming to an end, but Americans' demand for a second stimulus check isn't letting up. As the country enters its ninth month since the first relief payments began being distributed, and with little headway being made in efforts for further aid on Capitol Hill, the American people are taking to Twitter to demand that action be taken sooner rather than later.
The first stimulus payments had been possible under the March approval of the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed by Congress amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It had been prompted after states across the country enacted lockdowns in efforts to slow the spread of the virus, resulting in record-high unemployment rates. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) then began distributing the payments in mid-April, though those payments of approximately $1,200 have since run out, and many Americans are still in need of help.
As hope dwindles that a second payment will soon be coming, many people are taking to social media to urge lawmakers to pass relief before the end of the year. Congress is currently scheduled to enter recess for the holidays in December, and many want to see progress made on a bill before they head home. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
manifesting another stimulus check— sarah (@silvvasarah) November 30, 2020
So many #Americans is needing money to spend for #CyberMonday— Reverend Tyrone Smith (@TyroneReverend) November 30, 2020
The next #Stimuluscheck is long overdue. It’s #COVID19 out here, & we all need financial help now. @SpeakerPelosi @chuckschumer @senatemajldr @AOC @RepAOC @IlhanMN @CongressmanJVD @ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews @CNN @FoxNews
According to the 2020 congressional calendar, the House of Representatives is scheduled to begin their vacation after Dec. 10, with the Senate closing their current session on Dec. 18. The two chambers will not return until the new year.
Today is November 28th, its been 229 days since the first stimulus checks of $1200 were sent out on April 13th.
We need a second #StimulusNow, people are suffering, unemployed, losing their homes & healthcare.— Ida (@Idamae47414361) November 28, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer @senatemajldr the American people need help! #doyourjob and pass a relief payment to the American people. Everything else can take a back seat. Your people are suffering and need help. #Stimuluscheck #pandemic— Sarah - The Crazy Mama Llama (@headmamallama) November 30, 2020
Lawmakers at the negotiations table had once been making a push to pass a relief bill before Election Day on Nov. 3. After that date passed, it had been believed that lawmakers would be able to pass a stimulus bill during the current lame duck session.
they gave us one $1,200 stimulus check 250 days ago— Pleighboi (@rachelmpollock) November 30, 2020
We need #StimulusNow Tag your Senators and Pass it on. @SenatorShaheen @SenatorHassan— Carlos Cardona Lebron (@NhCardona603) November 29, 2020
Speaking to The Hill in October, one senior Senate GOP aid predicted that there would be "more opportunity" after the election to negotiate and strike a deal. Several lawmakers also expressed a belief that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would "have a strong incentive" to approve a stimulus bill during the lame-duck session, as it will make it easier to put together a full-year annual appropriations package before Christmas.
Extended UI benifits and stimulus checks immediately https://t.co/xXnWhQxhlr— The Truth (@TheTrut35042586) November 30, 2020
The American government is real weird for thinking Americans could survive on one $1200 stimulus check during a global pandemic that we’re 9 months into with no end in sight— krys marie 🦋 (@krysscarr) November 30, 2020
Despite these beliefs, in the days that have followed those remarks, more doubt has been cast that a deal will be struck by the end of 2020. In mid-November, aides told CNN that "there are no signs that a deal is on the horizon." Those aides said that Democrats and Republicans "are still awaiting direction from their leadership on how to proceed."
Hey Congress! Hey Senate! Fvck you all for letting people starve right now!! We have food lines miles long because you dont care!! Get back to DC now and help people!! #StimulusNow #FoodLines #peoplearedying #PeopleAreStarving— Berniegirl (@mackyson) November 28, 2020
It’s been 8 months since the Cares Act passed. Millions of evictions could become reality if Congress does not act by the end of 2020. In the midst of the worst health crisis of our time, U.S. families are at major risk of hunger & homelessness with no end in sight. #StimulusNow https://t.co/D3YGCltHGx— Heather Hardinger (@everstrange) November 27, 2020
The lack of anther stimulus bill means that numerous provisions that were enacted under the CARES Act are now reaching their expiration dates. Enhanced unemployment benefits, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, eviction protection, and student loan deferrals will expire by the end of the year.
So how are those stimulus checks coming?November 30, 2020
Come on Congress kids need Christmas they missed summer halloween please get stimulus checks out so kids can have Christmas.— Debbie Zatterberg (@DebbieZatterbe1) November 30, 2020
At this times, it seems unlikely that another stimulus bill will be passed by the end of the year. This doesn't mean, however, that further aid is not on the way, as it is possible that additional aid will be passed after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
April 9th 2020 was the last time Americans received a small amount of stimulus money. Let that sink in. #OccupyDC #StimulusNow #GeneralStrike— This Latina wants to Storm the Brunches!!🇨🇺🎃 (@Eangel4285) November 19, 2020
It’s not “wanting to live in a perfect world” for wanting government to do the right thing and lock us down, send monthly stimulus checks, suspend rent and mortgages, and only keep open truly essentials businesses until the virus is contained.— Bri Thee Esthetician 💋🍯 (@TheBeautyByBri1) November 30, 2020
Biden, who has urged Congress to take action now rather than wait, already has plans for a stimulus relief bill. The package, according to reports, would include a second stimulus payment, among numerous other provisions.