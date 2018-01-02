Social Media Already Breaking New Year’s Resolutions

Happy new year everyone. If you haven’t broken your New Years resolution yet, consider it a solid start to 2018. #SmallVictories — James Cybulski (@JamesCybulski) January 1, 2018

It’s been 2018 for two days, but, as everyone knows all too well, New Years resolutions can be hard to keep for a period of more than 48 hours.

Only one day after ringing in the New Year, one Twitter user asked, “I wonder how many people have broken New Year’s resolutions already,” and many more came out to confess that they had.

One person shared a photo of a bottle of Coke and wrote, “Ah well just broken my 1st NE resolution and it’s not even midday yet.”

If you’ve already broken your New Year’s resolution, you are my kinfolk. Also, don’t wait until next year to try again because that’s stupid. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) January 1, 2018

Another joked, “13 hours into the new years and I already watched a video of a gopher digging a hole for 10 minutes. Nothing has changed. My resolutions are broken.”

Twitter user Kirsty Webeck quipped, “My new year’s resolution was to stop being so adorable. Day 1 and I’ve already broken it.”

Eff my fiscally responsible 2018 resolution, I’m getting a massage tomorrow. A cheap one. But I’m broken. — Janie Haddad Tompkins (@janiehaddad) January 1, 2018

In the most Inception-like resolution ever conceived, another user said, “My resolution is no resolutions. Which means I’ve already broken my resolution.”

Finally, one person seemed to come up with the perfect way to not break your resolutions, by tweeting, “Happy New Year Everyone! How bout this: instead of New Year Resolutions, lets just set regular goals for ourselves. If you don’t call it a resolution, it might not be broken. What’s my goal? I’m gonna head back to the gym!”