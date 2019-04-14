‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Joke About Disabled Pet Chicken Upsets 10-Year-Old Owner

A 10-year-old girl in Vermont is not amused by a joke made on Saturday Night Live last week from the NBC variety show’s two anchors during the Weekend Update segment.

According to NBC News, fourth grader, Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont is disappointed that the show’s two anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che made fun of her disabled chicken, Granite Hart.

Granite, who is currently learning how to walk with a custom wheelchair, was made fun of by both Jost and Che during the episode starring Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington. During the segment, Jost joked about the news story and suggested that the girl should “just eat the chicken” to put it out of its misery.

While the girl knows the segment was meant to be a joke, she asks what would they would say had it been a dog.

“Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life,” Alora said of the chicken born with a deformed foot.

While SNL has not responded to the little girl, the sketch comedy show spares no expense with poking fun at topical news stories among widespread pop culture interest from the bizarre to political. Last weekend, Jost and Che took to the news segment to also roast President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has been making news headlines all year, but Biden has most recently been under fire for allegations of inappropriate touching over the course of years, and SNL took every opportunity to weigh in on the news. Che and Jost traded punchlines about Biden, mocking his actions as well as his poorly received apology video last week.

“He looks like one of those uncles that calls spring ‘sundress time,’” Che joked. “It’s very disappointing, but older people in general have a problem with boundaries.”

Jost then turned to Biden’s apology video, echoing the moods of Americans, questioning whether the apology “helped” or potentially even made things worse.

“The look of the video is just so weird. Like, why is it shot vertically? It looks like something from a premium adults-only Snapchat. And, of course, nothing puts women at ease like a man on a leather couch who has already taken off his tie,” he went on. “He might as well end the video by unbuttoning his shirt and saying ‘to find out what happens next, log on to GoDaddy.com.”

Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.