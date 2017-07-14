Watch: Snapchat’s Latest Feature Is Also Its Biggest Privacy Threat

Earlier this week, social media network, Snapchat introduced its latest feature the “Snap Map,” an opt-in function that allows you to share your location with friends on a map. However, it’s also raising alarm for parents as it could potentially help strangers find your child in a snap.

The “Snap Map” focuses on sharing locations posted on Snaps to Our Story, which are public and convenient for users to find a collection of Snaps from a particular event.

CBS Los Angeles reports though that if you aren’t careful with settings, Snap Map will broadcast your exact location to “anyone” on your friends list every time you open the app. While mutual friends can see each other on the map, it’s a concern for those who make friends freely online.

“Somebody’s watching you all the time and it’s a little scary,” said concerned parent, Michelle Bernstorff.

“I’m a pretty private person so having anybody know where I am or my kids are at is a little disconcerting,” Bernstorff added the mother-of-two.

Some are touting it as an invasion of privacy, with the Murrieta Police Department in California putting out an alert warning of the new feature.

If you want to disable the Snap Map, select “Ghost Mode” upon its initial walkthrough. If you’ve already enabled it, tap the settings gear while viewing the map and select “Ghost Mode” from there.