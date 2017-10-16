Intense Photos Show One Snake Devouring Another

Shocking new photos have surfaced on the internet showing a huge brown snake eating a black snake whole.

This past Thursday, an Australian farmer, John Northey, was walking across his property when he came across the rare sight of a snake devouring another. Even though Northey says that the reptiles are common on his property, he had never come across such a scene. See the snake photos here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Watch: 9-Foot Snake Captured in Florida

“He was halfway through it by the look of it,” Northey told The Courier. “But I couldn’t tell you how long the other half was.”

Northey said that he kept his dogs and himself away from the snake, but proceeded to take pictures of the snakes.

“My father used to say if you have a black snake in your hay shed it’d eat a brown snake – but this was the other way round. I just thought it was something different, something you don’t see every day,” he said.

From the time Northey stumbled upon the scene, it took the snake six minutes to finish his meal and slither away.

More: Snake Throws up Smaller Snake After Swallowing It Whole

Nick Clemann, the Senior Scientist from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, explained that snakes were coming out of their winter hibernation earlier this normal due to the warmer weather.

“Snakes are more common around the urban fringe or in rural parts of Victoria, but they can also be found close to cities and towns, particularly around watercourses and parkland,” Clemann said.

“Tiger Snakes and Lowland Copperheads are the most frequently encountered snakes near the coast, while Eastern Brown Snakes are more common in drier areas. In some areas Red-bellied Black Snakes are also common. It’s rare for these snakes to bite people, however, they are all dangerously venomous.”