Snake Throws up Smaller Snake After Swallowing It Whole

A grisly video showing a massive snake vomiting another large snake has surfaced on the internet and you may not want to watch this before eating a meal anytime soon.

The shocking footage was captured in India. Since being shared on the internet, it has since gone viral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the beginning of the video, a snake can be seen slithering around on the floor with a swollen belly. It appears to have bitten off more than it can chew as it works to push out another snake.

As the reptile works to throw up the unfortunate snake it swallowed whole, a man stands only feet away filming the entire scene as it unfolds. A close-up shot of the snake’s jaws shows that it is vomiting a bright green snake that was likely eaten earlier that day.

After a fair amount of painful heaving, the snake coughs up the other one on the floor of what appears to be a garage.