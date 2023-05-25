Snack Sold at Meijer Recalled

Consumers who frequent Meijer for their grocery shopping should do a quick check of their recent purchases. The supercenter on May 23 recalled two snacks – Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds – sold at Meijer locations in six states over allergen concerns. The products may contain undeclared milk, an ingredient that could result in severe or life-threatening reactions in some consumers.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), all date codes from both the Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds are included in the recall. The recalled Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds has UPC 7-08820-68730-1 and was sold in a 12-ounce package, while the recalled Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds has UPC 7-60236-19787-4 and was sold in a 7.5-ounce package. Both products were carried in stand-up pouches at Meijer stores and to-go cups at Meijer Express locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Meijer initiated the recall after "a product specification change from the supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., which was not communicated to Meijer," may have resulted in the recalled products containing undeclared milk. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy, which may occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product and range from mild to severe, include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

Due to the health risk the products pose, health officials and Meijer have advised consumers who purchased the recalled products to not eat them. The recalled Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds can be returned to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.

The recall is just the latest recall to hit the market due to undeclared milk. On May 4, Frito-Lay recalled 146 bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chip (13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips with UPC 028400310413 and 15 5/8-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips with UPC 0028400720151) after a consumer complaint and subsequent investigation determined that Lay's Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. The recalled chips were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.