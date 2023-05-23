Cheese Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Cheese lovers are in for a bit of disappointment, at least if they're on the other side of the pond. Earlier this month, Sainsbury's recalled Sainsbury's Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar cheese due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was issued in the U.K., with the UK's Food Standards Agency, the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA, informing consumers of the issue in a recall notice.

Per the notice, the recall only affects Sainsbury's Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar cheese. The recalled product was sold in a 200-gram package with SKU number 7911042. Cheese affected by the recall have best-before dates of 12 June 2023, 22 June 2023, or 30 June 2023. Other products and date codes are not affected by this recall, Salisbury's confirmed. An image of the recalled cheese product can be viewed here.

Sainsbury's issued the recall after it was found that three batches of its Sainsburys Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar may contain Salmonella. Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness that can be serious and sometimes fatal in some people. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn't require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized. Young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing a more serious infection.

Due to the health risk the cheese poses, health officials have advised consumers not to eat the recalled product. The recalled cheese can be returned to the store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Sainsbury's Customer Services Careline on 0800 636 262 for more information. Amid the recall, the company has also issued point of sale notices, which will be displayed in retail stores that are selling the recalled product and explain why the product is being recalled.

In a statement, the company said, "As a precautionary measure, Sainsburys are recalling three batches of its Sainsburys Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar 200g, as they may contain Salmonella.... Sainsbury's apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and co-operation."