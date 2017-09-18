‘Six-Pack Mom’ Sarah Stage Reveals Photos From Luxurious Baby Shower

Controversial “Six-Pack Mom” Sarah Stage celebrated 35 weeks of pregnancy with the most extravagant baby shower you’ve ever seen.

The fitness model and social media personality shared a few perfectly styled photos from her baby shower held on Saturday, September 16, in Glendale, California. For the party, Stage covered up her toned tummy with a champagne silk and sequin gown fit for the red carpet.

The lavish party included a DJ, photo booth, indulgent blue desserts and a custom Snapchat filter, and was planned by a few of Stage’s best friends.

Guests were also showered with some impressive party favors; each took home candles by Treves, SLIP silk pillowcases and Honest Beauty products.

Though Stage and husband Kris Jason seem to be having a blast at their celebration of baby #2, their pregnancy journey has been anything but uneventful.

During the mom’s first pregnancy, she quickly hit a million followers after her posts highlighting her barely-there bump and visibly chiseled abs gained serious attention in 2015. Though she credited her small size to her healthy, active lifestyle before and during pregnancy, many accused her of carrying a malnourished baby due to the teeny size of her bump. But she gave birth to son James, who weighed 8.7 pounds and measured 22 inches, right on schedule.

Stage said she gained about 28 pounds during her first pregnancy, and she lost nearly all of it in the two weeks after delivering her son.

This time around, Stage’s social media following is more than 2.3 million and her followers have been even more vocal throughout the fitness model’s pregnancy. When she announced her pregnancy in June, users commented things like “I could eat a taco and look more pregnant than that!” while others accused her of hiring a surrogate.

As her pregnancy has progressed, Stage has shared bump updates and workout videos to stay candid about her journey. At around 8 months, she posted an exercise clip and addressed the haters who’ve criticized her body and routines.

“As I’m nearing 8 months I’ve wanted to share what’s been on my mind. Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!,” the fitness model began.

“It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby. Clearly, I have greatly reduced the intensity of my workouts and stick to at home home exercises…” she continued.

And for those who claim Stage is only after vanity, she has words for you: “There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look’ but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life. Alternatively, I don’t judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant etc. as it’s their own life… I’m just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you.”

