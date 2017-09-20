‘Six-Pack Mom’ Sarah Stage Reveals New 9-Months Pregnant Pic

Baby number two is almost here — but Sarah Stage isn’t letting her ninth month of pregnancy slow her down.

You may know Stage as the controversial “Six-Pack Mom” who maintained her defined six-pack all the way through her first pregnancy in 2015, and it looks like the fitness and lingerie model is well on her way to maintaining that status this time around as well.

On Tuesday, Stage shared a workout video with her 2-year-old son, James, and announced that she still plans on working out two times a week during her final month.

“Ahhhh!! This week I’ll be #9monthspregnant,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “I’ve still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho).”

In the video, she does side planks next to James and later shares a protein smoothie recipe from her nutrition guide.

As always with Stage’s baby bump photos and videos, not everyone was impressed with her physical shape.

“She doesn’t look fine to me. She look way to skinn [sic]. It’s sad to see she seems afraid to get up in weights…. But it’s her choise. [sic] But its sad [sic]….” one person wrote.

Stage clapped back at the hater, telling them she’s gained 20 pounds during her pregnancy.

“I’ve gained 20lbs calm down,” she wrote. “Gotta love IG doctors !!”

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of James nestled up to her bare bump with her jeans unzipped. While most of Stage’s followers left adoring comments about the sweet photo or marveled at her fit body, one person ignited a war with one simple comment: “GROSS.”

“The fact you’re commenting ‘gross” on a picture of a pregnant woman with her son is rude,” another retorted back.

It’s safe to say that the back-and-forth went on for a while, with Stage’s loyal fans backing her up.

With her due date of October 22 quickly approaching, we’re surely in for even more baby bump pics and controversy along the way.

