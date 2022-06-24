Six Flags Coaster Suffers Another Malfunction Following Coaster Fire

One Six Flags roller coaster can't catch a break. Earlier this year, the roller coaster, Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast located at Six Flags Over Texas, caught on fire, which led to seven people being taken to the hospital. According to a recent Reddit post, the roller coaster has now been valleyed.

As mentioned by Inside the Magic, "valley" for a roller-coaster means that the train "does not have enough inertia to make it through an element." This leads to the train coming to a stop in a portion of the track that looks like a valley. Inside the Magic also said that instances like this are rare but they do happen with major roller coasters.

Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast opened at Six Flags Over Texas in March 1998. Another version of the roller coaster opened at Six Flags St. Louis a couple of weeks later. At that time, the roller coaster was just known as Mr. Freeze. The name was changed in 2012 when backwards-facing trains were added. "Something about this ice cream factory looks a little off, don't you think? It's downright creepy, the official description states. "The deeper you venture, the more ominous this demented industrial wasteland becomes. In fact, you've stumbled into the lair of MR. FREEZE, BATMAN's chillingly insane enemy! MR. FREEZE has some terribly fun plans for you. Using cutting-edge electromagnetic technology, you'll be launched from the station, hitting 0-70 miles per hour in a mind-crunching 3.8 seconds!

"And as the name of this ride indicates, you'll be doing it in reverse. You'll slam out of the station at 70 miles per hour, backwards! You'll immediately be shot into a staggering high "top hat" loop. That means while you're hurtling up and down the 90-degree slopes of this loop, backwards, your train will twist around the track as you flip remaining upright the whole time."

The Reddit post led to plenty of reactions. One person wrote: "This model is pretty notorious for reliability issues. Early Premier Rides LIMs were prone to overheating and failing. On most launch coasters of the time, this isn't a problem. The coaster doesn't make it up the first hill, hits the safety brakes, and tries again when they cool down."

Another person wrote: "I see this coaster being scrapped soon. SFOT is a fairly popular six flags (being the OG), and it has space issues. Meaning they don't have to stick with a bad ride (in terms of maintenance & reliability) as they can justify replacing it."