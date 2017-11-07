New Surveillance Video Shows Sherri Papini Minutes Before Being Found

Shocking new surveillance video shows California mom Sherri Papini in the moments before she was found following her mysterious disappearance.

On Thanksgiving morning of 2016, the mother of two was found on the side of the road in Shasta County, California. The newly released black-and-white footage, which was sent to reporters on Tuesday, shows Papini running toward a Jehovah’s Witness church in Woodland around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Woman Who Spotted Sherri Papini Says She’s Still ‘Haunted’ by Look in Her Eyes

Papini had been missing for 22 days before she was found about 150 miles north of her Redding, California home. She claims to have been abducted at gunpoint and held captive for weeks by two armed Hispanic females.

For a reason that continues to elude investigators, Papini was released by her captors. When she was found, Papini was badly beaten and weighed just 87 lbs.

Papini was bound at the waist by a chain. A zip tie around her wrist was tethered to the waist restraint and she had hose clamps fixed to each of her ankles, which the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office described as “pain compliance restraints.”

According to Papini’s husband, Keith, his wife was covered in bruises from repeated beatings. Her long hair had been chopped off and the bridge of her nose was broken. Sherri had also been branded on the back of her right shoulder.

On Tuesday, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said that the video of Papini was located by detectives canvassing the area the same day she was found, according to PEOPLE.

More: Sherri Papini Reportedly Had Male DNA on Her After Alleged Kidnapping

After Papini disappeared, a massive manhunt was launched for the now 35-year-old. A $50,000 reward was being offered for information as to her whereabouts and the investigation garnered national attention.

A year after Papini’s abduction, the case remains unsolved.

In October, Keith released a statement to thank everyone for their support.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to all of the many people who have publicly and privately supported us over the last year. Your well-wishes have helped beyond measure.

“We are hopeful that the release of additional information by law enforcement will expedite the capture of Sherri’s abductors.”

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our entire family,” he continued. “We ask that the media please respect our need for privacy as Sherri continues to heal and we work towards putting our lives back together.”