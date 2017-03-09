‘She’s Texting and I Know It’ Video Is a Hilarious but Accurate Reality Check for Parents

Most parents are wary of excessive screen time for their little ones, but a new parody video from the Holderness Family points out that even parents can spend too much time on their digital devices.

“She’s Texting and I Know It”, a parody of LMFAO’s hit “I’m Sexy and I Know It” pokes fun at parents Kim and Penn’s tech obsession while spending time with their kids. Check out the video and let us know if you’re guilty of the same thing!

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: ‘I’m Not Your Friend, Kid’ Mom Is Back With Another Hilarious Video

Images: Featured, Facebook